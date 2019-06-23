Vietnam is by far the biggest focus for Japan’s infrastructure involvement. Photo: Reuters
Japan still leads in Southeast Asia infrastructure race, even as China ramps up belt and road investments: report
- Japanese-backed projects in the region’s six largest economies – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – are valued at US$367 billion, compared with China’s US$255 billion, the figures show
Pumps dredge sand near to Colombo’s main seaport. China, India and Japan are all helping Sri Lanka to develop the port. Photo: AFP
Did Japan and India just launch a counter to China’s Belt and Road?
- India and Japan are to help Sri Lanka develop Colombo Port – prompting speculation of a challenge to Beijing’s signature infrastructure programme
- Is it just a case of two countries throwing their hat into the ring – or part of a deeper challenge to Chinese influence in the region?
