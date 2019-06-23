Channels

Vietnam is by far the biggest focus for Japan’s infrastructure involvement. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Japan still leads in Southeast Asia infrastructure race, even as China ramps up belt and road investments: report

  • Japanese-backed projects in the region’s six largest economies – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – are valued at US$367 billion, compared with China’s US$255 billion, the figures show
Topic |   Infrastructure in Asia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 8:17pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Pumps dredge sand near to Colombo’s main seaport. China, India and Japan are all helping Sri Lanka to develop the port. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Did Japan and India just launch a counter to China’s Belt and Road?

  • India and Japan are to help Sri Lanka develop Colombo Port – prompting speculation of a challenge to Beijing’s signature infrastructure programme
  • Is it just a case of two countries throwing their hat into the ring – or part of a deeper challenge to Chinese influence in the region?
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Rupakjyoti Borah

Rupakjyoti Borah  

Published: 7:15am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 6 Jun, 2019

