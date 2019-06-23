Forensic officers inspect a factory destroyed by a fire. Photo: dpa
Indonesian police arrest three suspects after deadly fire in illegal factory kills 30 people, including children
- The owner and two managers of an unregulated factory in North Sumatra could each face five years in prison if found guilty of negligence leading to the deaths, a police spokesman said
Topic | Indonesia
Dozens were killed in a fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in Indonesia. Photo: AP
At least 30 dead in fire at Indonesia home used as matchstick factory
- TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra
- Deadly fires are not uncommon in Indonesia due to poor safety standards that are routinely flouted
