Rescue workers stand next to the wreckage of Thai budget carrier One-To-Go plane in September 2007. Photo: AFP
Thai budget airline boss on trial in Paris over 2007 One-Two-GO crash in Phuket that killed 90 people
- The passenger jet carrying 123 passengers and seven crew skidded off the runway and burst into flames while trying to land in driving rain
- One-Two-GO president Udom Tantiprasongchai has never been detained and has never responded to a judicial summons so will be tried in absentia
Topic | Plane crashes and aviation accidents
