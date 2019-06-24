Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s criminal case against Goldman Sachs delayed until September after Mahathir Mohamad dismisses US$241 million compensation as ‘peanuts’

  • The US Department of Justice estimates US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
  • Malaysian prosecutors had previously issued summonses to three Goldman Sachs units, requiring them to respond to criminal charges
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:25pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:34pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.