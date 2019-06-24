Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s criminal case against Goldman Sachs delayed until September after Mahathir Mohamad dismisses US$241 million compensation as ‘peanuts’
- The US Department of Justice estimates US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
- Malaysian prosecutors had previously issued summonses to three Goldman Sachs units, requiring them to respond to criminal charges
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters