US citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

US man Michael Nguyen jailed for 12 years in Vietnam for ‘attempting to overthrow the state’

  • Nguyen was detained in Vietnam in July 2018 on suspicion of activity against the government
  • Despite sweeping economic reform, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party does not tolerate criticism
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:57pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:57pm, 24 Jun, 2019

US citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

US man Michael Nguyen could face death penalty in Vietnam for ‘attempting to overthrow the state’ by travelling with activists

  • Michael Nguyen’s family said he has been denied access to lawyers during his detention and insisted he is innocent
  • Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:13pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years. Photo: Handout
