US citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Reuters
US man Michael Nguyen jailed for 12 years in Vietnam for ‘attempting to overthrow the state’
- Nguyen was detained in Vietnam in July 2018 on suspicion of activity against the government
- Despite sweeping economic reform, Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party does not tolerate criticism
Topic | Vietnam
US citizen Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial at a court in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years. Photo: Handout
US man Michael Nguyen could face death penalty in Vietnam for ‘attempting to overthrow the state’ by travelling with activists
- Michael Nguyen’s family said he has been denied access to lawyers during his detention and insisted he is innocent
- Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years
Topic | Vietnam
Vietnam routinely jails its critics and is accused of tightening its grip on activism in recent years. Photo: Handout