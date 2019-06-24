Rescuers search for victims in the debris of a Chinese-owned building that collapsed in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Cambodia building collapse: residents of Sihanoukville describe long-held fears over ‘quality of Chinese buildings’
- Rescuers expect to find no more survivors buried beneath the rubble of a Chinese-owned building that collapsed on Saturday
- Residents near the disaster scene say they have long been concerned that tragedy in Sihanoukville, which has seen a Chinese construction boom in recent years, was imminent
Topic | Cambodia
Rescuers search for victims in the debris of a Chinese-owned building that collapsed in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia building collapse: rescuers scour rubble in desperate search for survivors, as death toll rises to at least 24
- Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse
- Prime Minister Hun Sen said victims’ families would be given US$10,000 each
Topic | Cambodia
Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE