Rescuers search for victims in the debris of a Chinese-owned building that collapsed in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Cambodia building collapse: residents of Sihanoukville describe long-held fears over ‘quality of Chinese buildings’

  • Rescuers expect to find no more survivors buried beneath the rubble of a Chinese-owned building that collapsed on Saturday
  • Residents near the disaster scene say they have long been concerned that tragedy in Sihanoukville, which has seen a Chinese construction boom in recent years, was imminent
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:22pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Rescuers search for missing workers at a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Cambodia building collapse: rescuers scour rubble in desperate search for survivors, as death toll rises to at least 24

  • Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse
  • Prime Minister Hun Sen said victims’ families would be given US$10,000 each
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:59pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:53pm, 24 Jun, 2019

