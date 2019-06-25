Dozens of Indonesian women have been tricked into marriage and unpaid labour in China over the past year. Photo: Shutterstock
Trafficked to China: an Indonesian bride’s story
- Monika was promised a good life, an allowance and money for her family if she married a man from mainland China
- But the 23-year-old soon found out that she had been lied to by the matchmaker who recruited her
Topic | Indonesia
Dozens of Indonesian women have been tricked into marriage and unpaid labour in China over the past year. Photo: Shutterstock