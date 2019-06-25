Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. Photo: AP
Social media: a battleground between youth-led democracy movements and new cybercrime laws
- Young people across Southeast Asia are leading the charge to bring about political change using social media
- But rising control of the internet by regional powers, through moves such as anti-fake news and cybercrime laws, are affecting the ability of such movements to flourish
Topic | Social media
