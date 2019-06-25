Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say
- The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
- But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
A Rohingya woman and her baby detained in Thailand after the boat they were travelling on beached. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia calls for justice over Rohingya refugee crisis
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah called for justice to be brought to the perpetrators of the crisis that the UN calls a genocide
- He also called for the repatriation process to include citizenship for Rohingyas, the foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday
Topic | Malaysia
A Rohingya woman and her baby detained in Thailand after the boat they were travelling on beached. Photo: Reuters