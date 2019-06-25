Channels

Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say

  • The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
  • But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:50pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:35pm, 25 Jun, 2019

A Rohingya woman and her baby detained in Thailand after the boat they were travelling on beached. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia calls for justice over Rohingya refugee crisis

  • Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah called for justice to be brought to the perpetrators of the crisis that the UN calls a genocide
  • He also called for the repatriation process to include citizenship for Rohingyas, the foreign ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:51pm, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:54pm, 22 Jun, 2019

