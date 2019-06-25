Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
An act of mischief, or something more sophisticated? Singapore investigates drones that disrupted 63 flights at Changi airport
- Two instances of drone activities have caused dozens of flights at Changi to be delayed or diverted in the past week
- Authorities are probing the incidents, which some observers say could signal the involvement of more sophisticated groups
Topic | Drones
Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Drone sightings force Singapore’s Changi airport to temporarily close runway, causing dozens of flight delays
- The airport, one of Asia’s busiest hubs, temporarily closed one of its two runways, causing headaches for passengers on about 37 flights
- It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of an airport without a permit
Topic | Singapore
Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock