Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

An act of mischief, or something more sophisticated? Singapore investigates drones that disrupted 63 flights at Changi airport

  • Two instances of drone activities have caused dozens of flights at Changi to be delayed or diverted in the past week
  • Authorities are probing the incidents, which some observers say could signal the involvement of more sophisticated groups
Topic |   Drones
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:14pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:13pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Southeast Asia

Drone sightings force Singapore’s Changi airport to temporarily close runway, causing dozens of flight delays

  • The airport, one of Asia’s busiest hubs, temporarily closed one of its two runways, causing headaches for passengers on about 37 flights
  • It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of an airport without a permit
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:59pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:51am, 20 Jun, 2019

