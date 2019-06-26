East Timor’s state-owned gas company has rejected reports it is set to take a US$16 billion loan from China’s Exim bank to finance a US$50 billion offshore oil and gas project. Photo: AFP
East Timor gas company denies US$16 billion loan from Chinese bank but reports are enough to unsettle Australia
- Reports raised concerns in Australia that Chinese military could establish a presence just 500km from Darwin
- Australia and East Timor disagree over where offshore gas resources are processed, and both nations wanted it piped to their own domestic facility
Topic | Chinese offshore investment
East Timor’s state-owned gas company has rejected reports it is set to take a US$16 billion loan from China’s Exim bank to finance a US$50 billion offshore oil and gas project. Photo: AFP