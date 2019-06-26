A forensics unit inspects the site of a deadly bomb blast in Pattani in 2016. Photo: AFP
Thailand causes uproar in Muslim-majority south by ordering phone users to submit photos for facial recognition
- Since 2004, tit-for-tat violence in the region has claimed around 7,000 lives, mostly civilians
- Now telecoms companies are requiring all users of the region’s 1.5 million mobile numbers to submit a photo of themselves for facial recognition
