Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hit with fresh corruption charges
- He has been charged with a total of 54 counts of corruption since his long-ruling coalition lost power last year
- Now an opposition leader, Ahmad Zahid was a key figure in the former government of ousted prime minister, Najib Razak
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA