Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hit with fresh corruption charges

  • He has been charged with a total of 54 counts of corruption since his long-ruling coalition lost power last year
  • Now an opposition leader, Ahmad Zahid was a key figure in the former government of ousted prime minister, Najib Razak
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:23pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:23pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s former deputy prime minister, Zahid Hamidi, waves as he arrives at the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.