Cambodian labourers work on a high-rise building site in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

How Cambodian workers risk their lives in China-funded construction boom, toiling for US$10 a day

  • Many chase rumours of riches in Sihanoukville, the one sleepy seaside town that has been transformed by huge injections of cash from China
  • The deaths of 28 workers after a Chinese-owned building collapsed have laid bare the risks many face to earn a living from dangerous, low-paid work
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:00am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:26am, 27 Jun, 2019

Rescuers search for trapped people in a collapsed building in Sihanoukville city in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Cambodia building collapse: seven people, including five Chinese nationals, charged over tragedy that killed 28 people in Sihanoukville

  • The building’s Chinese owner and three other Chinese citizens have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm and causing destruction of property
  • A fifth Chinese national is on the run, as are a Vietnamese man and a Cambodian landowner
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:44am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 25 Jun, 2019

