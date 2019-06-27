Cambodian labourers work on a high-rise building site in Sihanoukville. Photo: AFP
How Cambodian workers risk their lives in China-funded construction boom, toiling for US$10 a day
- Many chase rumours of riches in Sihanoukville, the one sleepy seaside town that has been transformed by huge injections of cash from China
- The deaths of 28 workers after a Chinese-owned building collapsed have laid bare the risks many face to earn a living from dangerous, low-paid work
Rescuers search for trapped people in a collapsed building in Sihanoukville city in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia building collapse: seven people, including five Chinese nationals, charged over tragedy that killed 28 people in Sihanoukville
- The building’s Chinese owner and three other Chinese citizens have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm and causing destruction of property
- A fifth Chinese national is on the run, as are a Vietnamese man and a Cambodian landowner
