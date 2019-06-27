Singapore’s economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in a decade this year, and some are predicting a recession in 2020, with the hi-tech manufacturing hub more vulnerable to the trade war than others in Southeast Asia. Photo: Handout
Singapore’s central bank reviews growth forecast and braces for recession as US-China trade war takes toll
- Singapore’s economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in a decade this year, and some are predicting a recession in 2020
- A slump in exports has hit manufacturing, which contracted more than expected in May, the latest data shows
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong thinks a near-term resolution to the escalating trade war between the US and China is unlikely. Photo: AFP
Singapore PM Lee hopes Trump-Xi meeting on G20 sidelines will rekindle trade talks, sees Hong Kong situation as ‘difficult’
- The stalled trade war talks last month caused ‘hurt feelings on both sides’, says the Lion City’s prime minister in an interview
- Lee also feels the protests in Hong Kong are a question of sovereignty from China’s point of view, and hopes the city will ‘overcome these problems’
