Riot police officers stand guard outside the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Security tight as Indonesian court poised to rule on Prabowo Subianto’s allegation of ‘systematic, structured and massive’ electoral fraud
- Subianto’s lawyers have challenged results that declared incumbent Joko Widodo the winner of April election with 55.5 per cent of votes
- Last month, protests against the official result by Subianto supporters erupted into two nights of street battles between police and rioters
Topic | Indonesia
Riot police officers stand guard outside the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. Photo: AP