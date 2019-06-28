Customs officials display seized drugs in Sepang. Malaysia's government has announced plans to remove criminal penalties for the possession and use of drugs in small quantities. Photo: AP
Malaysia plans to decriminalise small-time drug use and ‘treat addicts as patients, not criminals’
- Health minister said the move must not be mistaken as legalising drugs as trafficking will remain a crime
- Malaysia would join dozens of countries that have adopted a drug decriminalisation policy, helping to cut drug-related legal costs and improve social outcomes
