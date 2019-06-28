Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Customs officials display seized drugs in Sepang. Malaysia's government has announced plans to remove criminal penalties for the possession and use of drugs in small quantities. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia plans to decriminalise small-time drug use and ‘treat addicts as patients, not criminals’

  • Health minister said the move must not be mistaken as legalising drugs as trafficking will remain a crime
  • Malaysia would join dozens of countries that have adopted a drug decriminalisation policy, helping to cut drug-related legal costs and improve social outcomes
Topic |   Malaysia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:31pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customs officials display seized drugs in Sepang. Malaysia's government has announced plans to remove criminal penalties for the possession and use of drugs in small quantities. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.