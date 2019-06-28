Singapore’s local banking market is dominated by DBS, OCBC and UOB banks. Photo: Reuters
Singapore to invite firms to apply for digital bank licences
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore will in August invite firms to apply for digital bank licences, ‘even if they have not yet established a track record in banking’
- It is looking to issue two full licences to Singapore-based firms and up to three wholesale licences which will be open to both local and foreign players
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s local banking market is dominated by DBS, OCBC and UOB banks. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Smart Nation Summit in Singapore on June 26, 2019. Photo: Handout
Singapore is ‘actively studying’ virtual banking licences, says country’s prime minister
- PM says MAS is ‘actively studying’ whether to allow virtual banking licences in the country and there could be an announcement soon
Topic | Technology
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Smart Nation Summit in Singapore on June 26, 2019. Photo: Handout