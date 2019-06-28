Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore’s local banking market is dominated by DBS, OCBC and UOB banks. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore to invite firms to apply for digital bank licences

  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore will in August invite firms to apply for digital bank licences, ‘even if they have not yet established a track record in banking’
  • It is looking to issue two full licences to Singapore-based firms and up to three wholesale licences which will be open to both local and foreign players
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:50pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:50pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s local banking market is dominated by DBS, OCBC and UOB banks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Smart Nation Summit in Singapore on June 26, 2019. Photo: Handout
Apps & Social

Singapore is ‘actively studying’ virtual banking licences, says country’s prime minister

  • PM says MAS is ‘actively studying’ whether to allow virtual banking licences in the country and there could be an announcement soon
Topic |   Technology
Chua Kong Ho

Chua Kong Ho  

Published: 7:04pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:18pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Smart Nation Summit in Singapore on June 26, 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.