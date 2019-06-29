Indonesian police said the suspect was active on a number of social media platforms. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian ‘cyber-jihadist’ arrested for spreading fake news and hate speech on social media
- The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was active on sites such as Instagram and YouTube as a representative of the so-called Muslim Cyber Army
- The leaderless group hit the headlines in March last year, when 14 of its members were arrested for spreading hate speech and hoaxes online
Topic | Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto supporters clash with riot police in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Is Indonesian democracy doomed to repeat a cycle of violence?
- Writer Andreas Harsono spent 15 years and carried out 2,000 interviews for his book ‘Race, Islam and Power: Ethnic and Religious Violence in Post-Suharto Indonesia’
- In it, he traces a common thread from pro-Prabowo protests after the 2019 election to the mass murders of communists in the 1960s
