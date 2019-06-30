Participants of Pink Dot, an annual Singapore event organised in support of the LGBTQ community. Photo: Reuters
‘I am hopeful’: calls for Singapore to repeal anti-gay sex law, as thousands turn out at gay pride rally Pink Dot
- Pressure for change in the city has increased since India’s top court struck down colonial-era criminalisation of homosexuality last year
- Under Singapore’s law, a man found to have committed an act of ‘gross indecency’ with another man could be jailed for up to two years, although prosecutions are rare
Topic | LGBTI
Participants of Pink Dot, an annual Singapore event organised in support of the LGBTQ community. Photo: Reuters