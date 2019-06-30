European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom, Romania’s Business, Trade and Enterpreneurship Minister Stefan Radu Oprea and Vietnam’s Industry and Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam and European Union sign free-trade agreement
- The deal will see the EU lift 85 per cent of its tariffs on Vietnamese goods, while Vietnam will lift 49 per cent of its import duties on EU exports, with other easing of tariffs to take place over the next decade
- The agreement is expected to accelerate greater trade volume and create vast opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides
A worker inside the Chinese-owned Vinasolar plant in Bac Giang Province, which opened to avoid US tariffs in 2014, and which has seen a surge in orders from other Chinese companies keen to avoid the US-China trade war. Photos: Cissy Zhou
Vietnam company finding a silver lining to US-China trade war, due to Asian supply chain shift
- Vinasolar, owned by Shanghai-based Yize New Energy, started production in Vietnam in 2014, after the United States and EU put tariffs on solar panels
- Now it is seeing a huge surge in orders, as other Chinese companies look to avoid US tariffs by exporting materials for assembly in Vietnam, then onto America
