A pig in a pen in My Duc district, Hanoi. Photo: AP
Millions of pigs in Asia culled, as swine fever outbreak spreads across the region
- Since first being reported last August in China’s Liaoning province, it has been found in animals in Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia and North Korea, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said
- According to estimates by Netherlands’ Rabobank, 1 in 2 pigs in China will die, either after contracting African swine fever or from culling
Staff in protective gear are seen at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse in Hong Kong’s New territories, which closed for the second time in a month following the latest case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
Swine fever to hit pork market for years to come as millions of pigs are culled, say experts
- The disease has already hit most provinces in China, reducing pork production by 30 per cent according to some estimates
