A pig in a pen in My Duc district, Hanoi. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Millions of pigs in Asia culled, as swine fever outbreak spreads across the region

  • Since first being reported last August in China’s Liaoning province, it has been found in animals in Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia, Cambodia and North Korea, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation said
  • According to estimates by Netherlands’ Rabobank, 1 in 2 pigs in China will die, either after contracting African swine fever or from culling
Topic |   African swine fever
The Washington Post  

Published: 2:45am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:45am, 1 Jul, 2019

Staff in protective gear are seen at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse in Hong Kong’s New territories, which closed for the second time in a month following the latest case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
China Business

Swine fever to hit pork market for years to come as millions of pigs are culled, say experts

  • The disease has already hit most provinces in China, reducing pork production by 30 per cent according to some estimates
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:52pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 5 Jun, 2019

