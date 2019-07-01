Channels

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
North Korea calls meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump ‘historic’ and ‘amazing’

  • The official Korean Central News Agency said the pair discussed ‘issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues’
Topic |   North Korea
Published: 7:04am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:12am, 1 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. Photo: AP
North Korea nuclear talks with US to resume in ‘two or three weeks’, says Donald Trump after meeting Kim Jong-un at border with the South

  • Negotiation teams will ‘start a process and we’ll see what happens’, Trump said after becoming first sitting American president to enter North
  • Kim told Trump he wanted to ‘move away from the past and maintain good relations in the future’ at historic meeting in the demilitarised zone
Topic |   Donald Trump
Published: 2:46pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:59pm, 30 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. Photo: AP
