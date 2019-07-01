US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
North Korea calls meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump ‘historic’ and ‘amazing’
- The official Korean Central News Agency said the pair discussed ‘issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues’
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ. Photo: AP
North Korea nuclear talks with US to resume in ‘two or three weeks’, says Donald Trump after meeting Kim Jong-un at border with the South
- Negotiation teams will ‘start a process and we’ll see what happens’, Trump said after becoming first sitting American president to enter North
- Kim told Trump he wanted to ‘move away from the past and maintain good relations in the future’ at historic meeting in the demilitarised zone
