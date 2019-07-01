Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
US presses Cambodia over its ‘larger plans’ to host Chinese military
- Cambodia abruptly turned down a US offer to help repair a naval base, fuelling speculation that China could be about to move in
- China currently operates one overseas military base, in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and has repeatedly rejected speculation that it plans to open more
Topic | Cambodia
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing’s state-owned defence companies have been able to undercut their international competitors on price. Photo: AP
Beijing’s state-owned defence companies have been able to undercut their international competitors on price. Photo: AP