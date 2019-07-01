Channels

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Kyodo
Southeast Asia

US presses Cambodia over its ‘larger plans’ to host Chinese military

  • Cambodia abruptly turned down a US offer to help repair a naval base, fuelling speculation that China could be about to move in
  • China currently operates one overseas military base, in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and has repeatedly rejected speculation that it plans to open more
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:06pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:06pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Ian Storey
Opinion

Opinion

Ian Storey

Chinese arms: cheaper than US, no strings attached. Thailand is sold

  • Beijing has filled a void in Thailand’s arms imports since Washington scaled back cooperation after the country’s 2014 military coup
  • But the United States remains Bangkok’s most important security partner and Thailand is keen to strike a balance between the two powers to meet its needs
Ian Storey

Ian Storey  

Published: 9:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 1 Jun, 2019

