Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. Arrested Jemaah Islamiah leader Para Wijayanto was involved in those attacks and many others, according to police. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s arrest of JI leader Para Wijayanto exposes militant group’s active recruitment in bid to establish caliphate
- Para – known as the “crown prince of Jemaah Islamiah”, the Southeast Asian wing of al-Qaeda – was involved in a spate of bombings across Indonesia
- He evaded capture for so long because he often used a burka to disguise himself, according to an expert
Topic | Indonesia
