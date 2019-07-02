Channels

Police patrolling a food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian minister visited Uygur camp in China’s Xinjiang and described it as ‘training institution’. Now he faces criticism at home

  • Chinese authorities have placed an estimated 1 million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in internment camps
  • Beijing describes them as ‘vocational training centres’ vital in the fight against separatist sentiment and religious extremism
The Chinese flag flies over a mosque in Kashgar, Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Why Indonesia’s muted response to China’s Xinjiang Uyghur internment camps is in stark contrast to anger over Rohingya crisis

  • A new report by the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict says some Indonesians and Islamic groups see the reports of religious persecution as Western propaganda aimed at denigrating China
  • The government of President Joko Widodo is also worried that taking a more vocal stance would embolden the country’s influential Islamic right
