Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia arrests four foreigners for taking part in cosplay festival

  • The three Japanese women and a Spanish man were detained by immigration authorities for not having the right permits
  • In Malaysia, foreigners wanting to take part in arts performances must obtain permission from a government agency first
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Johyun in the cosplay costume to look like Ahri from the video game League of Legends.
Entertainment

K-pop star Johyun’s League of Legends cosplay ‘too revealing’, say online critics after Berry Good star promotes e-sports show dressed as fox girl Ahri

  • The member of girl band Berry Good sparked controversy on Monday when she dressed as a League of Legends character to promote a TV e-sports show
  • Fans said those who condemned Johyun “don’t understand the game character”
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Published: 6:00pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:29am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Johyun in the cosplay costume to look like Ahri from the video game League of Legends.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.