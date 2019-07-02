Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysia arrests four foreigners for taking part in cosplay festival
- The three Japanese women and a Spanish man were detained by immigration authorities for not having the right permits
- In Malaysia, foreigners wanting to take part in arts performances must obtain permission from a government agency first
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian cosplayers at an event to mark the 80th anniversary of Batman in Genting Highlands resort outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Johyun in the cosplay costume to look like Ahri from the video game League of Legends.
K-pop star Johyun’s League of Legends cosplay ‘too revealing’, say online critics after Berry Good star promotes e-sports show dressed as fox girl Ahri
- The member of girl band Berry Good sparked controversy on Monday when she dressed as a League of Legends character to promote a TV e-sports show
- Fans said those who condemned Johyun “don’t understand the game character”
Topic | K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Johyun in the cosplay costume to look like Ahri from the video game League of Legends.