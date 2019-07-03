Workers tie up steel rods at a construction site in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
US slaps import duties of more than 400 per cent on Vietnamese steel to prevent companies exploiting loophole
- The US is hardening its rhetoric against Vietnam, which has benefited from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China
- Trump described Vietnam last week as ‘almost the single-worst abuser of everybody’ when asked if he wanted to impose tariffs
Topic | US-China trade war
Workers tie up steel rods at a construction site in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Vietnam has a new partner in its old rivalry with China – the US
- A mutual suspicion of Beijing’s rising clout, particularly in the South China Sea, has led to deeper military cooperation between Hanoi and Washington
- But non-aligned Vietnam’s foreign policy doctrine still places constraints on its defence ties, and precludes any formal alliance
Topic | China military
United States President Donald Trump arrives in Hanoi in 2017. Photo: AFP