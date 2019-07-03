Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir bans sea sand exports to Singapore, in major blow to city state’s expansion plans

  • Singapore relies on sea sand to complete its ambitious expansion plans, such as the Tuas ‘mega port’ – slated to be the world’s biggest container terminal
  • But sources say Mahathir was upset that Malaysia’s land was being used to increase the size of its wealthier neighbour
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:03pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:21pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
They were once a single carrier, but now Malaysia Airlines struggles to stay afloat while Singapore Airlines remains highly profitable, revealing how starkly their fortunes have diverged. Photo: AFP
Economics

Does the Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines partnership clear the runway for a future merger?

  • Malaysia’s struggling flagship carrier has unexpectedly agreed to explore a partnership with its fierce Singaporean competitor
  • While there has been resistance against a future merger on grounds of national pride, some analysts say such an alliance makes good business sense
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 6:11pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

They were once a single carrier, but now Malaysia Airlines struggles to stay afloat while Singapore Airlines remains highly profitable, revealing how starkly their fortunes have diverged. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.