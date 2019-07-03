A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia’s Mahathir bans sea sand exports to Singapore, in major blow to city state’s expansion plans
- Singapore relies on sea sand to complete its ambitious expansion plans, such as the Tuas ‘mega port’ – slated to be the world’s biggest container terminal
- But sources say Mahathir was upset that Malaysia’s land was being used to increase the size of its wealthier neighbour
Topic | Singapore
A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
They were once a single carrier, but now Malaysia Airlines struggles to stay afloat while Singapore Airlines remains highly profitable, revealing how starkly their fortunes have diverged. Photo: AFP
Does the Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines partnership clear the runway for a future merger?
- Malaysia’s struggling flagship carrier has unexpectedly agreed to explore a partnership with its fierce Singaporean competitor
- While there has been resistance against a future merger on grounds of national pride, some analysts say such an alliance makes good business sense
Topic | Malaysia
They were once a single carrier, but now Malaysia Airlines struggles to stay afloat while Singapore Airlines remains highly profitable, revealing how starkly their fortunes have diverged. Photo: AFP