A still from the video showing the dog and the woman in the mosque. Photo: YouTube
Indonesian woman who brought pet dog into mosque faces blasphemy charge, despite possible psychiatric condition
- The woman, who is being held in a police hospital, proclaimed she was Catholic and that her husband was getting married in the mosque
- Her dog later died after being hit by a car and religious leaders have told Muslims, who generally consider dogs to be impure, not to be provoked
Topic | Indonesia
