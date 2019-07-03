Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A still from the video showing the dog and the woman in the mosque. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Indonesian woman who brought pet dog into mosque faces blasphemy charge, despite possible psychiatric condition

  • The woman, who is being held in a police hospital, proclaimed she was Catholic and that her husband was getting married in the mosque
  • Her dog later died after being hit by a car and religious leaders have told Muslims, who generally consider dogs to be impure, not to be provoked
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:38pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:57pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A still from the video showing the dog and the woman in the mosque. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.