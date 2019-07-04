Singapore imported 59 million tonnes of sand from Malaysia in 2018, at a cost of US$347 million. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia draws a line over sea sand exports – but says ban wasn’t aimed at Singapore
- The Mahathir administration says it stopped exporting sea sand to any countries last year over environmental concerns
- The government is trying to downplay a report saying the embargo was in response to neighbouring Singapore’s vast reclamation plans
A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
