Singapore imported 59 million tonnes of sand from Malaysia in 2018, at a cost of US$347 million. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia draws a line over sea sand exports – but says ban wasn’t aimed at Singapore

  • The Mahathir administration says it stopped exporting sea sand to any countries last year over environmental concerns
  • The government is trying to downplay a report saying the embargo was in response to neighbouring Singapore’s vast reclamation plans
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Published: 5:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 4 Jul, 2019

A sand dredger, of the type used to reclaim land in Singapore. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir bans sea sand exports to Singapore, in major blow to city state’s expansion plans

  • Singapore relies on sea sand to complete its ambitious expansion plans, such as the Tuas ‘mega port’ – slated to be the world’s biggest container terminal
  • But sources say Mahathir was upset that Malaysia’s land was being used to increase the size of its wealthier neighbour
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Published: 5:03pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:22pm, 3 Jul, 2019

