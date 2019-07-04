Channels

Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers

  • The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
  • At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Topic |   The Philippines
DPA

DPA  

Published: 6:04pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:04pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Philippine drug war deaths pile up as Duterte admits losing control

  • Some 1,600 people have been killed in the past six months in the nation’s war on drugs, bringing the official death count to more than 6,600
  • The latest figures prompted campaigners to demand a full investigation into the crackdown by Duterte, who last week appeared to have admitted he was losing control of the situation
Topic |   The Philippines
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 9:02pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:17am, 20 Jun, 2019

