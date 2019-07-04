Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers
- The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
- At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Philippine drug war deaths pile up as Duterte admits losing control
- Some 1,600 people have been killed in the past six months in the nation’s war on drugs, bringing the official death count to more than 6,600
- The latest figures prompted campaigners to demand a full investigation into the crackdown by Duterte, who last week appeared to have admitted he was losing control of the situation
