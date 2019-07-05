Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
1MDB scandal: stepson of Malaysia’s disgraced ex-leader Najib charged for laundering US$200 million
- Riza Aziz, co-founder of US film company that made The Wolf of Wall Street, faced court after being detained by Malaysia’s anti-corruption watchdog
- He is alleged to have laundered millions from the state fund in Singapore and Los Angeles between 2011 and 2012
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Reuters
1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s criminal case against Goldman Sachs delayed until September after Mahathir Mohamad dismisses US$241 million compensation as ‘peanuts’
- The US Department of Justice estimates US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1MDB between 2009 and 2014
- Malaysian prosecutors had previously issued summonses to three Goldman Sachs units, requiring them to respond to criminal charges
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
