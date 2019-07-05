Relative of a victim in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs reacts during a church service in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines faces call for UN investigation into killings from Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs
- Philippines government has insisted the more than 5,000 suspected drug dealers killed all put up a fight
- However, activists say that at least 27,000 have been killed, including the latest victim, a three-year-old child
Topic | The Philippines
Relative of a victim in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs reacts during a church service in Manila. Photo: AP
Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers
- The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
- At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Topic | The Philippines
Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA