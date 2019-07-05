Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Relative of a victim in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs reacts during a church service in Manila. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippines faces call for UN investigation into killings from Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs

  • Philippines government has insisted the more than 5,000 suspected drug dealers killed all put up a fight
  • However, activists say that at least 27,000 have been killed, including the latest victim, a three-year-old child
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:39pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:10pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Relative of a victim in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs reacts during a church service in Manila. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers

  • The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
  • At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Topic |   The Philippines
DPA

DPA  

Published: 6:04pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.