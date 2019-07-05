South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum. Photo: YouTube
South Korean actress Lee Yeol-eum charged in Thailand for catching endangered giant clams
- She caught three giant clams in a Thai national marine park on the survival TV show The Law of the Jungle
- Thai authorities said the actress has been charged with hunting the protected shellfish
Mariam the dugong, which was separated from her mother and beached, carried by Thai carers. Photo: Facebook / Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong
Thai authorities to live-stream care of beached baby dugong named Mariam
- Mariam, a baby dugong beached on a southern island, has become an internet sensation since her carers began posting videos and photos of her on Facebook
- Separated from her mother and especially vulnerable, the animal will be kept for six months before being returned to the ocean
