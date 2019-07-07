Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tom Waller, director of the The Cave, a film about the rescue. Photo: Fredrik Divall
Southeast Asia

Parents try to keep Thai cave boys out of limelight, as Netflix and others vie to tell their story

  • The Cave – Nang Non, a film by Irish-Thai director Tom Waller, will be released later this year, while Netflix is set to produce a miniseries about the dramatic rescue
  • As the boys continue to attend school and play soccer, their parents and the Thai government are working to shield them from public attention
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Published: 1:30pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:30pm, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tom Waller, director of the The Cave, a film about the rescue. Photo: Fredrik Divall
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.