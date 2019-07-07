Tom Waller, director of the The Cave, a film about the rescue. Photo: Fredrik Divall
Parents try to keep Thai cave boys out of limelight, as Netflix and others vie to tell their story
- The Cave – Nang Non, a film by Irish-Thai director Tom Waller, will be released later this year, while Netflix is set to produce a miniseries about the dramatic rescue
- As the boys continue to attend school and play soccer, their parents and the Thai government are working to shield them from public attention
Topic | Thailand
Tom Waller, director of the The Cave, a film about the rescue. Photo: Fredrik Divall