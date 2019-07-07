Channels

Chinese visitors currently make up 28 per cent of Thailand’s foreign arrivals, well ahead of Indians at 4 per cent. That number is expected to surge to about 15 per cent of within a decade. File photo: Alamy
Southeast Asia

Indians to the rescue in Thailand’s Phuket as Chinese tourist numbers stall

  • Indian arrivals in Phuket accelerate due to more direct flights, a visa waiver and, most importantly, increasing wealth
  • Boat tragedy that killed dozens of mainlanders and a slowing economy at home trigger drop in Chinese tourist numbers
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:19pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:19pm, 7 Jul, 2019

