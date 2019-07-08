Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mariam the dugong being cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

The dugong show: 24-hour webcast shows star Thai sea cows Mariam and Jamil

  • Animals captured the hearts of internet users worldwide after viral social media posts of their rescue in southwestern Thailand in June
Topic |   Animals
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:07am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:06am, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mariam the dugong being cared for by park officials and veterinarians from the Phuket Marine Biological Centre on Libong island. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.