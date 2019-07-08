Environmental activists wear a mock container filled with garbage to symbolise the 50 containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines two years ago. Photo: AP
In the Philippines’ ‘Plastic City’, residents complain of ‘suffocating’ burning smell from recycling plants
- Valenzuela City on the outskirts of Manila is full of tiny houses sandwiched next to large plastic recycling factories, belching out fumes
- The city is at the forefront of the waste crisis being felt by some Southeast Asian communities, where foreign nations like Australia and Canada send recyclables and rubbish for processing
Topic | The Philippines
