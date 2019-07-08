Channels

Policemen at the scene of a drug-related killing in Manila. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs produces ‘systematic’ abuses, Amnesty says, as the poor are targeted and killed by police

  • The drug war is Duterte’s signature initiative and is widely supported by many Filipinos, despite international condemnation
  • The government’s official toll is just over 5,300 suspects killed by police but watchdogs say the true number is quadruple that
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:31pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 8 Jul, 2019

