Bai Tian, the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad last year. Photo: Twitter
There is a ‘ray of hope’ in US-China trade war after Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met at G20, says Beijing’s ambassador to Malaysia
- During his keynote address, Bai Tian claimed a stable US-China relationship would benefit not only the two countries but also the rest of the world
- He also characterised China’s belt and road initiative as a platform for international cooperation that has been widely embraced
Topic | US-China trade war
