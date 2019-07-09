Human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney. Photo: AFP
Amal Clooney to defend journalist Maria Ressa, one of Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest critics, on charges of tax evasion and libel
- Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year’ in 2018 for her journalism, faces several criminal charges along with her website Rappler
- Clooney also defended two Reuters journalists who were jailed for more than 16 months in Myanmar before being freed in May
