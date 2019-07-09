Four proposals have been received, mostly from local companies, who have offered to either buy a stake in Malaysia Airlines or manage it. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia Airlines’ future hangs in the balance as Mahathir Mohamad’s government weighs four proposals to save carrier
- In 2014, two tragedies struck: one flight disappeared en route to Beijing with 239 people on board, and another was shot down over Ukraine, killing 298
- Earlier this year, sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad, its sole shareholder, demanded the carrier produce a strategic plan for survival
Does the Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines partnership clear the runway for a future merger?
- Malaysia’s struggling flagship carrier has unexpectedly agreed to explore a partnership with its fierce Singaporean competitor
- While there has been resistance against a future merger on grounds of national pride, some analysts say such an alliance makes good business sense
