Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesian minister sank hundreds of boats in crackdown on illegal fishing – now she wants to race Mark Zuckerberg

  • Susi Pudjiastuti responded to a picture of Zuckerberg on Lake Tahoe by saying she wants to challenge him to a ‘paddle race and win 10 per cent of Facebook’
  • She has overseen a major crackdown on illegal fishing in Indonesian waters as authorities have seized and destroyed hundreds of boats
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:02pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:04pm, 10 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.