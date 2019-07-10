Thailand’s PM Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: AP
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha rewards loyalists in new cabinet
- Long-time backers of the coup leader turned premier have been rewarded with top jobs as a government takes shape after the March election
- Critics say the appointments have been made for the sake of stabilising the ruling coalition, not for the good of the nation
A labour shortage has allowed workers from countries in Southeast Asia to find jobs in South Korea’s auto-parts factories. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ‘little ghosts’ in South Korea use Facebook to find jobs and work there illegally
- Lured by higher wages, tens of thousands of Thais are flocking to South Korea to take up manual work in farms and factories
- They share tips online on how to get jobs in the country, where 143,000 out of 165,000 Thais work illegally
