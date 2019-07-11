A Myanmar policeman stands guard near a fence at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Rakhine state, western Myanmar, in August 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore detains Myanmar nationals accused of links to Rakhine insurgent group
- Home ministry says those arrested provided financial support to Arakan Army, with one coordinating fundraising efforts in Singapore
- Those found involved in ‘activities of security concern’ will be deported, authorities say
Topic | Singapore
A Myanmar policeman stands guard near a fence at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Rakhine state, western Myanmar, in August 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say
- The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
- But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA