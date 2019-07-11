Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Myanmar policeman stands guard near a fence at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Rakhine state, western Myanmar, in August 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Singapore detains Myanmar nationals accused of links to Rakhine insurgent group

  • Home ministry says those arrested provided financial support to Arakan Army, with one coordinating fundraising efforts in Singapore
  • Those found involved in ‘activities of security concern’ will be deported, authorities say
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:24am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:24am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Myanmar policeman stands guard near a fence at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Rakhine state, western Myanmar, in August 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say

  • The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
  • But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 7:50pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:41am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.