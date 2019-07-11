Deutsche Bank has “cooperated fully” with the investigation, it said in a statement, and claims it was misled by 1MDB. Photo: EPA
1MDB scandal: Deutsche Bank probed by US Justice Department over work for Malaysian state fund
- The department is looking into whether Deutsche Bank broke foreign corruption or anti-money-laundering laws
- Billions of dollars were looted from the investment vehicle between 2009 and 2014 and spent on everything from yachts to expensive artwork
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Equanimity, the US$250 million superyacht, has been renamed Tranquility and is available for charter at US$1.25 million a week. Photo: Handout
Jho Low’s superyacht Equanimity of 1MDB notoriety is available for charter as Tranquility, at US$1.25 million a week
- The 91.5-metre yacht, currently at Le Vieux Port at Cannes on the French Riviera, is available for US$1.25 million a week, not including fuel and extra charges
- The vessel, bought for US$250 million in 2014, was sold in April to a unit of the Genting Group for less than half the price
Topic | Luxury yachts
