Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bird’s-eye view of shipyards in Batam, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Indonesia plans to build country’s longest sea bridge linking islands near Singapore, in infrastructure push

  • The plans are part of President Joko Widodo’s US$400 billion infrastructure push
  • The government aims to reposition Batam as an alternative shipping hub to Singapore, and is eyeing growth in Bintan to seize opportunities arising from the US-China trade war
Topic |   Infrastructure
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:01pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bird’s-eye view of shipyards in Batam, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
China Economy

Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war

  • Pegatron Corporation is one of many diversifying their manufacturing away from China, with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
  • Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 10:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:46am, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.