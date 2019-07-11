A bird’s-eye view of shipyards in Batam, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia plans to build country’s longest sea bridge linking islands near Singapore, in infrastructure push
- The plans are part of President Joko Widodo’s US$400 billion infrastructure push
- The government aims to reposition Batam as an alternative shipping hub to Singapore, and is eyeing growth in Bintan to seize opportunities arising from the US-China trade war
Topic | Infrastructure
Batamindo Industrial Park is a 320 hectare (790 acre) industrial area on the Indonesian island of Batam. Photo: Elaine Chan
Apple supplier sets up shop in Indonesia as island of Batam profits from US-China trade war
- Pegatron Corporation is one of many diversifying their manufacturing away from China, with a US$40 million project to make wireless chips and semiconductors
- Global supply chains have been disrupted by the ongoing tensions, which could ease this week as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet at the G20 summit in Japan
Topic | China economy
