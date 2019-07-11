Sung Yong Kim, current US ambassador to the Philippines, in Singapore last year. Photo: Bloomberg
US names new ambassador to Indonesia as diplomat who helped set up historic first Trump-Kim summit in Singapore
- Sung Yong Kim, the current US ambassador to the Philippines, has previously completed stints in South Korea, Japan and Malaysia
- He is set to replace Barack Obama’s pick, Joseph Donovan Jnr, who has served in Jakarta since 2016 and kept a low profile, according to observers
