Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Philippines warns of ‘consequences’ after UN rights council orders report on Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war

  • The resolution gives UN High Commissioner for Human Rights a year to prepare a ‘comprehensive written report’ on the drug war, which watchdogs say has claimed over 20,000 lives
  • It was swiftly rejected by the Philippine government, with Duterte calling the text of the resolution ‘crazy’
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:24pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers

  • The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
  • At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Topic |   The Philippines
DPA

DPA  

Published: 6:04pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:23pm, 4 Jul, 2019

