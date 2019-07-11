Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Philippines warns of ‘consequences’ after UN rights council orders report on Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war
- The resolution gives UN High Commissioner for Human Rights a year to prepare a ‘comprehensive written report’ on the drug war, which watchdogs say has claimed over 20,000 lives
- It was swiftly rejected by the Philippine government, with Duterte calling the text of the resolution ‘crazy’
Topic | The Philippines
Relatives of drug war victims at a memorial mass in Manila on July 9, 2019. Photo: AFP
Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA
Philippine toddler’s death during drug raid leads to suspension of 20 police officers
- The child, who police claim was being used as a human shield, is the youngest person to be killed in the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs
- At least 6,600 people have been killed since July 1, 2016 in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called drug war
Topic | The Philippines
Relatives of people killed during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war hold a protest calling for justice. Photo: EPA